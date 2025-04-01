Zanu PF thanks citizens for upholding peace, snubbing Geza

Joseph Madzimure, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF has commended Zimbabweans for choosing to continue supporting the agenda of the revolutionary and progressive leadership of President Mnangagwa, who is fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people.

On Monday, Zimbabweans rejected the attempt by former Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza and his associates to incite disorder, choosing instead to ignore his call for street protests.

The so-called M31 planned demonstration turned out to be a monumental failure, as Zimbabweans opted to uphold the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country by staying at home and maintaining harmony.

The day served as a testament to the resilience and commitment of Zimbabweans to preserve peace in their communities, despite calls for unrest.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said that Zimbabweans displayed restraint and discipline by rejecting participation in chaos and despondency, instead choosing to remain at home.

He remarked that those who had planned the demonstration failed to execute their intentions.

“Their leaders, Tendai Biti and Saviour Kasukuwere, should understand the geopolitics of the world. The USA will never support the shenanigans of attempting to topple the Zanu PF Government.

“People want confidence in a leader before they follow him. Then Geza expected people to follow him – perhaps it was those behind him who gave him the courage. You cannot simply wake up and think you can change a Government in Africa; systems and circumstances have changed.

“President Mnangagwa has addressed the majority of challenges in Zimbabwe; for instance, the marginalisation of War Veterans is being tackled,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“Someone (Geza) was wearing a military uniform at the age of 70, trying to act as a saviour. Zimbabweans are not interested in the farce that occurred yesterday. The revolution is very much alive,” he added.

Zanu PF, Cde Mutsvangwa reaffirmed, remains committed to the security, stability, and economic progress of Zimbabwe.

“As a Government that serves the interests of the people, we take security issues seriously and remain steadfast in ensuring that Zimbabweans can continue to improve their lives and livelihoods without disruption.”

He noted that Zimbabweans are fully aware of the severe damage caused to the economy by previous so-called demonstrations, which only served to cripple progress and undermine national development.

Cde Mutsvangwa concluded by stating that the Government remains focused on implementing policies that empower citizens, strengthen the economy, and uphold peace and security.