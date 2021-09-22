Zanu-PF uses ZITF to market Zim as viable investment destination

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF is using the ZITF to market Zimbabwe as a viable destination for investment and global trade, by showcasing opportunities in the country.

The annual showcase that roared into life yesterday, is running under the theme: “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.” It ends on Friday.

Housed at Hall 5, the Zanu-PF stand is one to look forward to during the public days and it is where the party spells out how it is contributing to the revival of the Zimbabwean economy.

Zanu-PF’s theme this year is: “Zimbabwe is Open for Business, Be Part of the 5 million.” The party is targeting to register five million voters for the next elections.

Upon entry to the Zanu-PF stand, one is greeted by an information desk and a huge banner with President Mnangagwa’s face, where people can take pictures on the right.

Also, there is a Presidential Hall of achievements highlighting the successes scored by the Second Republic.

There are various party branches that are exhibiting, such as the Women’s Wing, the Youth Wing and the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle League.

Apart from that, there are various youth organisations that have partnered the party in reviving the economy and ensuring the integration of young people in Vision 2030, such as the Young Women For Economic Development (YW4ED).

Director for the Party stand for 2021, Cde Oliver Mandipaka was the tour guide and gave an overview of the exhibitions.

He said this year they were showcasing the achievements by President Mnangagwa’s Government.

“In 2021, it will be a very simple exhibition. We are talking about empowerment to business, we are talking about reviving the economy. This exhibition is a platform for the party, to showcase the achievements of the President, his

Excellency, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa since he came to office. There are very giant achievements that he has made so far, in terms of infrastructure development, agriculture, road development, dam construction, irrigation revival, talking about construction in all sectors of the economy, there is a lot that the President has done and the party as well,” said Cde Mandipaka.

He said they want to also showcase that Zimbabwe is open for business in line with their theme.

“Apart from that, we tend to mobilise the party’s masses to be in tune with the vision of the President and the vision of the nation, that is vision 2030.

Our theme explains our vision clearly, we are saying ‘Zimbabwe is open for Business, Be part of the 5 million.’ So, we are calling upon the majority of people who are going to visit our stand to be part of the vision of the mission of this country. We want our economy to come back to life again so that the vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-class economy comes to life,” said Cde Mandipaka.

In the hall, Zanu-PF is in a mass registration exercise where people can join the party for a nominal fee and get their party card instantly. There is also a Covid-19 and HIV testing centre and the testing is done for free. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi