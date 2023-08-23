Zanu-PF victory written all over: analysts

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Elections Desk

THE ruling Zanu-PF party is headed for a resounding victory during polls to be held today for the continued betterment of Zimbabwe as the Second Republic has delivered beyond expectation, analysts said.

They further said numbers don’t lie as the record crowds witnessed during Zanu-PF Presidential Star rallies definitely point to an inevitable victory as Zanu- PF is the people’s party. A lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe and analyst, Dr Prolific Mataruse said Zanu PF has had a robust election campaign that has been very organised.“This election has been characterised by peace, which is indicating political maturity among political actors.

Peace is a pillar upon, which economic development will be built on,” he said.

“Zanu-PF is likely to extend its election majority even in areas previously dominated by the opposition mainly because the party presented the best option on the electoral menu and also because the opposition has not managed its election campaign professionally.”

Political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube said Zanu-PF proved beyond reasonable doubt to local and international observers that it has the real mass. “Victory is certain and victory is evident. All 11 rallies clearly indicated that victory is certain for the ruling party come 23 August. These people who were gathered are from that province where the rally was being conducted,” he said.

“The population witnessed at these rallies were a full representation of the people out there from every district and villages who believe Zanu-PF is the only party to support and rally behind.”

Dr Dube said Zanu PF will “come out of these 23 August elections with a 70 percent victory according to my assessment. Zanu PF is now stronger than ever, I salute.”

Another analyst, Dr Augustine Tirivangana said as previously observed, the massive turnouts speak one language, an unstoppable victory for Zanu-PF.

“The bumper crowds are reflective of the bumper efforts the party put into organising its structures, exercising internal democratic processes that saw the emergence of young popular cadres and campaigning spiritedly throughout the country. They have acted like a diligent farmer who has irrigated his crop and fertilized it to the finish. The numbers are therefore a clear emphatic endorsement of the people’s exuding confidence in the party. Victory can only be certain,” he said.

Analyst Mr Trynos Jujuju said an analysis of the campaign trail has all indications for an overwhelming win for Zanu-PF.

“When it comes to defending their position, Zanu-PF has the force and focus of a cyclone, and the determination of Zanu-PF is full of courage and enthusiasm. Unstoppable! With the current evidence, it is likely to win overwhelmingly,” he said.

“There is no opposition with the capacity of winning against Zanu-PF, especially in the oval office. Zanu-PF is good at defending its interests, dating back from colonial to post-colonial period. Evidence is available for all to see 1980 to date and no signs of it failing any time soon.”

Another analyst Dr Tongai Dana said the mega rallies that Zanu-PF has experienced in the 2023 elections are an indicator of the party’s strength and competitiveness in both rural and urban set ups.

Dr Dana said based on attendance numbers and engagements during the rallies seeing the attendee’s response, enthusiasm and intensity, I can say the electorate is identifying with the Zanu-PF presidential candidate.

“There is a lot of evidence of the Second Republic’s effective performance in the last five years, the projects and investments that were made across all sectors were there for the electorate to see and relate with,” he said.