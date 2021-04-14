Zanu-PF welcomes new members

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF has started mobilising supporters in Bulawayo as part of a build up to the 2023 harmonised elections with members joining the revolutionary party en-masse.

The ruling party is angling to garner over five million votes and resoundingly win in the next general elections with each province expected to contribute an equal number of votes to attain that figure.

Recently, former high-ranking officials in the opposition MDC-T Senator James Makore and ex-national spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu jumped ship and joined Zanu PF.

Prior to the pair’s defection, former MDC Alliance Masvingo Urban legislator Cde Tongai Matutu had also abandoned the sinking opposition ship to join Zanu-PF, together with MDC deputy treasurer Cde Lilian Timveous and Cde Blessing Chebundo the ex-opposition legislator for Kwekwe Central.

Speaking during a ceremony yesterday to welcome 175 new members at the party’s Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davies Hall, Zanu-PF interim provincial secretary for administration, Cde Raymond Mthomba said the ruling party’s progressive development policies that resonate with the public and the party’s open-door policy is attracting new membership.

“What we are witnessing here today (yesterday) are new members who have been mobilised in the city centre. They are coming from different backgrounds and we have doctors, nurses, small scale business people, vendors and people from the disabled community,” he said.

“They have seen it wise to join Zanu-PF because of the effective leadership of our President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa. They are happy with developmental projects across the country that the Second Republic is doing in all sectors of the economy.”

Cde Mthomba said the Bulawayo provincial leadership is confident of reclaiming all Parliamentary seats from the opposition party.

“This a historic moment for us as Bulawayo province as people are joining Zanu-PF en-masse. The driving force behind this are sound economic policies in line with Vision 2030. These numbers are reflection of a resounding victory in the next elections,” he said.

“This is also an indication of a crumbling opposition base and this time we are going to win with a wide margin. We are looking forward to reclaiming our Parliamentary seats in the province.”

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Emmanuel Kanjoma said: “People are taking heed of what the President is doing by coming up with so many initiatives in a short space of time in terms of growing the economy in line with Vision 2030.”

Cde Kanjoma said the recent commissioning of Bulawayo water projects in Nyamandlovu and the ground breaking ceremony of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam pipeline project is a reflection of the Zanu-PF Government commitment to addressing water challenges in Bulawayo.

“The resuscitation of industry has created jobs for our people. We have also witnessed the refurbishment of our hospitals such as Thorngrove and Ekusileni.”

Cde Morris Mkiwiti, a new member said joining Zanu-PF is a reflection of patriotism.

“I have joined Zanu-PF not because I was forced, but because it’s my constitutional right to be affiliated to a party of my choice. Zanu-PF is a party that has been advocating for the removal of illegal sanctions and therefore being a patriotic Zimbabwean, I feel obliged to join in the fight against economic saboteurs,” he said.

“Our country is endowed with many natural resources, but some of these resources find themselves in the wrong hands hence we are advocating for black empowerment so that we can sustain ourselves through our natural resources.”

Cde Michael Musunda said: “I am a vendor operating in the city centre and my parents are loyal party cadres, but I had deviated and now I am back home. Zanu-PF is my home. Zanu-PF is a people’s party and urge my peers out there to embrace its policies,”

Cde Nonhlanhla Tshuma said she defected from MDC-Alliance because it had nothing to offer. — @mashnets