ZANU-PF wins Chinhoyi ward 2 council by-election

Prince Ngwenya,[email protected]

ZANU-PF has won the Chinhoyi ward 2 council by-elections, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) has announced.

Cde Mutevani Walter of Zanu PF secured 564 votes against Mr Jenasi Hamilton of CCC’s 465 votes.

The by-elections were announced after the CCC recalled members from parliament and council.

During a Zanu-PF Lupane East rally yesterday , party secretary general Dr Obert Mpofu expressed confidence in winning all upcoming by-elections and drummed up support for Cde Phathisiwe Machangu for the December 9 elections.