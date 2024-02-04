Zanu-PF wrestles away Pelandaba-Mpopoma constituency from opposition

Nqobile Tshili

ZANU PF candidate Cde Joseph Tshuma has won the Pelandaba-Tshabalala by-election following the polls held on Saturday.

The seat fell vacant after Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, recalled Mr Gift Ostallos Siziva saying he had ceased being a member of the embattled opposition party.

By-elections were held in six constituencies countrywide.

Cde Tshuma polled 1 845 votes while CCC’s Moreblessing Tembo got 464 and Abraham Yona Nkomo DOP attained 156 votes.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has confirmed the results.

By-elections were also held in Chegutu West, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Seke and Zvimba East National Assembly constituencies.

While the results of other constituencies are yet to be received, Zanu PF is said to have grabbed the seats from the opposition.

