Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

Talent Chimutambgi and Mazvita Chada, Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday urged Government officials to fully support President Mnangagwa’s vision or face the chop.

The youth league national executive management committee met in Harare for its strategic planning workshop where it also vowed it will not allow anyone to interfere with the constitutionally elected Government of President Mnangagwa.

“All Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Principal Directors and other civil servants who are not supporting the vision of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa should be relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” it said in a statement released by its secretary for administration, Cde Tendai Chirau.

The league said it had lined up programmes to support President Mnangagwa’s vision. “To ensure that these programmes are fully implemented, we call upon the leadership to avail the necessary funding, failure of which will be interpreted as sabotaging the President’s vision,” said Cde Chirau.

The youths also want representation in provincial and district land committees. They also spoke on prices of uniforms, which have skyrocketed.

“In the wake of unjustified and wanton price hikes by retailers, the Youth League calls upon the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to allow children whose parents cannot afford to buy school uniforms to attend school without uniforms. No child should be chased away from school for not wearing a school uniform,” said Mr Chirau.

“We note with concern that there are people who are planning to fan chaos and anarchy in the country, we encourage them to desist from such acts,” he said.