ZANU PF’s Muchimba Chineka sworn in as Binga North Constituency National Assembly Member

ZANU PF Binga North Constituency winner Cde Muchimba Chineka was on Tuesday sworn in as a National Assembly member as Parliament set for the first time this year.

Cde Chineka emerged as the winner following the December 9 by-elections.

He replaced former CCC National Assembly member Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who was recalled by the opposition party after he ceased to be a member of the party.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Cde Tsitsi Gezi said Cde Chineka had to be sworn in in line with the country’s Constitution.

“I have to inform the House that on the 13th of December 2023, Parliament received a letter from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) advising that Muchimba Chineka had been elected as a Member of the National Assembly for Binga North Constituency with effect from 10th December 2023,” said Cde Gezi.

“Section 128 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that before a Member of Parliament takes his or her seat in Parliament, the Member must take the Oath of a Member of Parliament in the form set out in the 3rd Schedule.’

She said section 128 (2) of the Constitution states that the Oath must be taken before the Clerk of Parliament.

“I, therefore, call upon the Clerk of Parliament to administer the Oath of a Member of Parliament to Chineka Muchimba,” she said.

Cde Muchimba took an oath to office before the Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda.