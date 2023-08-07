Zanu PF’s winning ways unquestionable

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Elections Desk

Zanu-PF’s trademark of winning and popularity remains unquestionable following an oversubscribed Presidential Star rally held in Mutawatawa Growth Point in Mashonaland East province which left many pondering on the party’s mobilisation might.

For now, the Mutawatawa rally takes the crown of being the “mother of all rallies” taking the cup from Zaka in Masvingo province with regalia for about 200 000 running short due to the oversubscribed multitudes that gathered in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district.

Indeed, numbers never lie as some avid Zanu-PF supporters had to climb trees to follow proceedings as the venue was packed to the brim in a clear display that the ruling party is the only one that Mashonaland East province belongs to.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke who hails from Masvingo province had to be called to the podium by President Mnangagwa to testify on the record crowd and admitted before hordes of people that the crown now belongs to Mashonaland East province.

Addressing an oversubscribed Presidential Star Rally, President Mnangagwa said as the leader of Zanu-PF, he was happy with the huge turnout and under Zanu-PF, they shall continue to rule in perpetuity.

“I have seen that Mashonaland East is the leading province. Those from Masvingo, who were leading, have now lost their place to Mashonaland East. I have never seen such a huge number of people gathered in one place.

“This has never happened in the history of our country. You, our forebears, who have gone to the yonder world, are the ones who have gathered your people here with us today,” he said.

The President said when Zanu-PF Secretary-General (Dr Obert) Mpofu, stood up to address he nearly fell to the ground after he was shocked by the size of crowd as he had never seen such a huge crowd.

“You are the cream of our party. You give us a lot of joy, people of Mashonaland East. Our revolutionary mass party, Zanu-PF, is the most popular party in Zimbabwe.

“Even the election observers among us are shocked because they have never seen such a huge crowd gather in one place in their countries,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Zanu-PF mobilisation might show the election observers that once one sanctions a nation, the people will come together in unity and work together.

“This shows them that we are united, during the day and at night. Even in days of hunger and those of bountiful harvests, we remain united. Even if those from the West continue loathing us, we remain united in loving our motherland.

“It is the only party that has a history of the liberation of this country. It is the only party that has brought democracy, independence and respect to the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

The President added that: “This is a testimony before anybody who has eyes to see: we are democratic and we are united. We will continue moving forward and backwards never as a united people of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said only Zanu-PF has the bragging rights of Zimbabwe.

“We are a people’s party. We represent the needs of the party. We have a history of bringing about independence, freedom and democracy for our people. No one else and no other political party in this country can claim this position.

“Only Zanu-PF is qualified to speak about bringing freedom. Yes, we have wayward children, but we don’t condemn them because they are part of our country. In Zimbabwe, we have some small wayward parties, but they remain our people,” he said.

As the champion of peace, President Mnangagwa said despite some rogue elements attempting to cause violence it should be shunned at all costs.

“We are now going for elections, you should go and vote in your numbers. Be wary of those who come here with the intention of causing violence. They will come with the gospel of violence and not the gospel of Christ.

“Do not engage in violence with them. Give them water instead and let them continue on their way. Do not give them somewhere to sleep; let them continue with their journey. The Second Republic, first and foremost, requires peace in the country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa added: “Zimbabwe is one of the most peaceful countries in our region and also on the continent of Africa. There are many countries that do not want us to be peaceful. They want us to be violent and divided. I say shame on them. We are united as a people and as a united nation.”

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic has the interests of the people at heart and it is only through production by locals that will catapult Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income society. He urged citizens to engage in production for a better Zimbabwe saying the Second Republic has no place for lazy people as Zimbabwe is now producing over 80 percent of products found on local retail and wholesale outlets.

“Everyone I say to you, engage in production. All of us we must work, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, [Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo] the onus is upon us to build our own country.

“When the Second Republic came in when one would visit a supermarket only 35 to 37 percent of products that were on shelves were produced locally, but now over 80 percent of the products are produced by Zimbabweans,” he said.