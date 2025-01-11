Zarah Esat unveils ambitious 2025 expansion plans

Zarah Esat (centre) with some of her clients

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

ZARAH ESAT, the visionary force behind Thee Beauty Co (Lash’d), is revolutionising the beauty industry with her expertise in single eyelashes.

With a client roster that boasts A-listers like Kimberly Richards, Kyla Blac, and rising star Ms Thandi, Esat’s services are in high demand.

Having entered the industry at just 18, Esat has honed her craft, mastering an array of lash styles, including doll eyes, wet look, classic cat eye, and volume cat eye. Her comprehensive services also include lash baths and removals.

Esat is poised to take her business to new heights this year, introducing innovative techniques and styles that promise to elevate the lash game, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the beauty industry.

“For 2025, I plan on introducing new techniques and styles of eyelashes to elevate my eyelash artistry and continue providing my clients with the best services,” she said.

As part of her ambitions, Esat also plans to share her knowledge and expertise with others.

“I’m eager to teach my craft to other people to help them achieve their goals,” she said.

She revealed that she is currently working on releasing custom sets, which are lashes tailored specifically to suit certain eye shapes.

“I am currently working on releasing a custom set that will cater to my clients’ styles and preferences,” she said.

Additionally, she plans to take her eyelash services to cities across the country to reach a wider clientele base, as she usually offers her services to people in and around Bulawayo and Harare.

“In 2025, I will be travelling to all cities throughout Zimbabwe, offering my services and expanding my reach to build a wider clientele base,” she said.

She took a moment to reflect on last year’s explosive growth, saying despite her high expectations, the demand for her services surpassed all projections, particularly during the festive season.

Bulawayo’s vibrant event scene, featuring high-profile events like the Piano Festival, Mega-Fest Awards Ceremony, Doek and Jeans, and numerous weddings, created a surge in demand for Esat’s expertise.

Ladies sought her out to ensure they looked stunning for these occasions, leading to a significant increase in her client base.

To manage the overwhelming demand, Esat relies on her clients’ cooperation and punctuality. Despite facing challenges like copycat competitors and difficult clients, her dedication and perseverance have cemented her position as a leading beauty expert.

Her hard work paid off when she received her first award for “Best Lash Tech” at the 2024 Makakosha Business Network (MBN) Glam Awards in April.

This recognition solidified Esat’s reputation as a connoisseur in the beauty industry, and she’s poised for continued success in the years to come.