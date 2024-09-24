ARDAS Matabeleland North director, Dumisani Nyoni, dies

Online Reporter

AGRICULTURAL and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) Matabeleland North provincial director Mr Dumisani Nyoni has died.

He passed away last night, the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry has confimed.

Nyoni, had been unwell for sometime and was on sick leave at the time of his death .

He was a respected agronomist who always shared insights on the agricultural sector with the media for the public’s benefit.

Before being appointed as ARDAS provincial director, Mr Nyoni has served as the Agritex officer for Matabeleland.