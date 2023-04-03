Zawe crowned TrySupps Zimbabwe champion

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MILTON Zawe who trains with Fitness First in Harare was crowned champion of the senior men bodybuilding competition at the TrySupps Zimbabwe-sponsored Novice Bodybuilding Championships in the capital on Saturday evening.

The event which took place at the Zimbabwe College of Music saw over 60 participants compete in the senior men’s bodybuilding, men’s physique, men’s fitness, junior men under-21 and women’s physique.

The duo of Denzel Ngwerume and Clemence Chikerema from Family Fitness were first runner up and second runner up respectively. The men’s physique category was won by Duan Jentas.

Initially, the competition was scheduled for March 25 before it was moved to April 1.

For the second year running the competition is sponsored by Zimbabwe Men’s Physique athlete Ryan Gumbo through his company TrySupps Zimbabwe in partnership with the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF).

“We had a record attendance from athletes who came from different parts of the country. Over 64 athletes registered for the highly competitive championships. We saw a good number of up and coming athletes which is encouraging,” said Gumbo.

Other events on the NFZBBF calendar this year include Mr and Ms Ironman, Marume Classic, Bulawayo Classic, Harare Classic and the nationals.

2023 TrySupps Novice Zimbabwe Official Results

Men’s Fitness

1. Malcom Dzvuke — Just Pull — Harare

2. Deneth Maziwandile — Bodyworks — Bulawayo

3. Agrippah Kuwasekerera — Lions Gym — Harare

4. Kelvin Campell — Royal Fitness — Harare

5. Liberty Mlambo — Family Fitness — Harare

6. Tatenda Cruse Mpandu — Kadoma

Men’s Physique

1. Duan Jentas — Oxygen — Harare

2. Ngonidzashe Marange — Oxygen — Harare

3. Haare Gonzo — Metro — Harare

4. Trust Pondo — Act Dynamic — Chitungwiza

5. Tanatswa Musariri — Invictus — Harare

6. Kelvin Campbell — Royal Fitness — Harare

Senior Men Bodybuilding

1. Milton Zawe — Fitness First — Harare

2. Denzel Ngwerume — Family Fitness — Harare

3. Clemence Chikerema — Family Fitness — Harare

4. Dealen Dzapasi — Backyard — Harare

5. Tinotenda Mutanha — Family Fitness — Harare

6. Clinton Muchemenyi — Family Fitness — Harare

Junior men bodybuilding

1. Prince Moyo — Raylton Gym — Harare

2. Darly Njabulo — Bodyworks — Bulawayo

3. Tinotenda Mutanha — Family Fitness — Harare

4. Tasha Nhendere — Family Fitness — Harare

5. Agrippa Kuwasekerera — Lions gym — Harare

6. Liberty Musakakurwa — Nyamen — Marondera

Women Development

1. Camilla Potgifter — Shape your Shassy — Harare

2. Brooke Cuthbert — Shape your Shassy — Harare. — @innocentskizoe