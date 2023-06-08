Zaza, the Zazalicious one leaves ZBC

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

It’s a wrap! Veteran broadcaster Zandile Ndlovu popularly known as Zazalicious has left the national television broadcaster, ZBCtv.

Zazalicious known for her energetic display on the Good Morning Zimbabwe programme recently announced her departure after four years working at the Pockets Hill studios in Harare.

Announcing her departure, Zazalicious said it was time that she fully focuses on her media company as a way of growing her solo career.

“Friends, fans and family, I would love to inform you that I have left ZBC. Yeah it’s been an incredible four years. I’m now fully concentrating on my company BrandZa Communications. I’m doing quite a bit of work for Government as a media consultant and content creator.

“So definitely there will be new adventures. I’m looking forward to it and chasing after the money. I will still support the creative arts sector because am in love with it,” said Zazalicious.

She founded BrandZa Communications in 2014 which is a media consultancy company that designs media content and messaging for clients. They film and do television shows or documentaries such as the NDS1 dialogue series for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Zazalicious was the last ZBC news anchor of Ndebele origin and leaves a big void in the industry.

The media personality, public relations consultant and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Gender Rights Advocate has over 20 years work experience in media communications, marketing, business development, financial and conference management. She was that familiar face that conducted public health awareness campaigns on TV, radio and roadshows across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic with the Ministry of Health and Childcare, Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and SME Development.

Her love for journalism and broadcasting started at Solusi University where she worked in the Student Media Centre and was trained as an intern at the ZBC Bulawayo Montrose studios. After graduating, she became a banker for seven years before moving into the NGO sector in South Africa.

She worked as the operations manager for Media Monitoring Africa and helped train journalists from across Africa on Media Ethics and Child Rights. Her project with Children in Media won her a one million euro grant and got her to showcase the child journalists presenting a petition to the Heads of State in Durban for COP17 in 2010.

Zazalicious returned to Zimbabwe in 2012 to care for her mother and concurrently made a name for herself as a radio personality and TV news anchor. She served four years at ZBC on the Main News then on Good Morning Zimbabwe as well as on the Current Affairs desk as host and producer.

A highly sought-after MC with experience with the UN, Zimbabwe Government, Corporates and Embassies she is a multi-lingual and passionate creative. She is sought-after as she brings life to an event with her bubbly, energetic and highly interactive engagement approach.

Zazalicious is also an events planner as she was the executive producer for the National Arts Merit Awards from 2011-2014 and Zima.

She is at university pursuing a Master in International Trade and Diplomacy with the University of Zimbabwe with the aim of becoming an ambassador serving the nation. – @mthabisi_mthire