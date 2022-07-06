ZB Bank declares shares for 2021

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

LISTED financial service institution ZB Bank has declared a final dividend of ZWL$144.93 per share on its 175 190 642 ordinary shares for the year ended 31 December 2021.

In a statement, group secretary, Mr Tinashe Masiiwa, said the declared dividend was passed during the annual general meeting held on 24 June 2022.

“Notice is hereby given that at its annual general meeting held on 24 June 2022, the company declared a final dividend of ZW144.93 cents per share on 175 190 642 ordinary shares in issue, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021,” he said.

“The dividend is payable to shareholders registered in the books of the company at the close of business on 29 July 2022.

“The dividend will be paid to shareholders on or about the 4th of August 2022.”

