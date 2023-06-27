ZB Holdings goes full throttle on digital

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

LISTED financial services group, ZB Holdings, has gone full throttle on the digital sphere following the launch today of an online platform called ‘International Virtual Service Centre (IVSC)’ meant to provide 24-hour service to its customers in a bid to improve service delivery.

This follows the rebranding strategy adopted by the bank, which has seen the introduction of one-stop shops across the country to provide convenience to customers.

Last year, ZB Bank launched its One-Digital Shop that brings together services such as banking, insurance, and investment management under one roof, all with the aim of improving service delivery as well as providing an excellent customer experience.

Launching the new platform, ZB group chief executive officer, Mr Sherperd Fungura, said IVSC will provide full virtual customer service to its clients round the clock.

“As ZB our purpose is to improve lives through service hence the reason why we are here today. We truly believe that excellent service improves lives.

“What drives us is captured in our mission statement, which is to work hard every day to create happy people,” he said.

Mr Fungura said IVSC was a form of a service centre that allows customers to virtually access banking, insurance, and investment services by phone call, email, WhatsApp, or text message.

“The company is happy to provide a service that will deliberately go above and beyond to make sure that clients will reach them with the full potential of their service centres,” he said.

Mr Fungura said the platform has skilled agents readily available around the clock to attend to customer needs. He said the new model assists the bank in effectively getting feedback from customers.

“The IVSC is a critical channel through, which we get feedback. Feedback is the basis that we use to measure our service. We take feedback very seriously because we highly prioritize excellent service to our customers,” he said.