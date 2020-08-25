ZB Holdings launches global customer service product

Business Reporter

ZB Financial Holdings has launched a global customer service hub called #ZBHelloWorld that seeks to offer financial solutions to the group’s wider clientele base.

ZBHelloWorld is a three-fold campaign that was virtually launched last Friday and it includes the Diaspora Service Hub – Kesto, Visa Card and the ZB Customer Service Promise.

In a statement after the launch, ZB Financial Holdings said Kesto is a diaspora service hub that provides tailor-made solutions to Zimbabweans living abroad.

The firm’s group chief executive officer Mr Ron Mutandagayi said: “ZB has managed to provide a first of its kind global financial solution, Kesto, targeted at Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. Kesto offers tailor-made solutions to each individual through a carefully selected partner network.

“So, if you are a Zimbabwean living in the diaspora and looking to send money home, build your dream house, invest in Zimbabwe, purchase and deliver groceries to your loved ones or prepare for loss, Kesto is there for you.”

My Mutandaganyi said based on research into ZB customers’ needs and the reason they transact, his organisation has gone beyond simply offering to open a bank account, provide loan facilities or finance projects. He said it was for this reason the banking group has invested in building a service hub with strategic partners.

“Kesto, therefore, allows Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to access tailor-made financial solutions that range from remittances, investments, insurance, leisure, and lifestyle,” said Mr Mutandagayi.

He said customers under the model were assigned relationship managers that help them achieve their goals through selected partners, thereby ensuring professionalism and guaranteed

quality services.

“In addition to Kesto, I am pleased to announce that ZB is now issuing prepaid, business and debit visa cards that are currently available in ZB branches country-wide.

“The launch of the visa card comes at a time when our customers are looking to make international payments online from the comfort of their homes in the new

normal,” he said.

On the visa card, Mr Mutandagayi said ZB has three types of cards that are visa-enabled, namely the debit card that can be linked to a Nostro account, a business card issued to companies, and the prepaid card for individuals. Anyone including non-ZB customers can apply to get a prepaid Visa card, said the group.

“You do not need to be a ZB customer and you can get this card for your children studying out of the country for their monthly financial obligations and other financial requirements.

“Our customers come first, this is why we have invested heavily in making sure that the customer experience at ZB is world-class and seamless, through all our customer touchpoints,” said Mr Mutandagayi, adding that they have started rolling out new look branches that have self-service areas.

In order to support their clients, ZB has also commissioned state of the art Contact Centre that is Omni-channel and available 24 hours.