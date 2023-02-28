ZB officially opens one-stop Gweru Service Centre

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

FINANCIAL services group, ZB Holdings, officially commissioned its new integrated service centre in Gweru on Saturday to accommodate all its products under one roof as it continues to operationalise its new brand in all its branches around the country.

The group adopted a new business model last year to improve customer service by transforming its bank branches into service centres for the convenience of customers across and strengthening brand loyalty.

The new model houses ZB Bank, ZB Building Society, ZB Life Assurance, ZB Reinsurance, ZB Capital, ZB Transfers, Barcelona and Qupa at a one-stop shop.

Speaking during the official opening event, ZB group chief executive officer, Mr Shepherd Fungura, said they were taking a holistic transformation approach of all services including online banking to promote engagements with its customers.

“As part of our journey, we are transforming both our in-person and our online channels to better serve you,” he said.

“We are converting branches to sales and customer service centres and replicating the sales and service centres and the new ‘my ZB mobile app’, online and virtually to allow you to interact with us from the comfort of your homes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Mr Fungura said ZB was customer-centric and that the whole transformation exercise has been largely driven by feedback from customers.

“We have learnt a lot during this transformational journey and our most important lessons have come from you, our customers.

“That is why the most critical element of our journey is your feedback. We want to hear from you through our Service Centres,” he said.

Mr Fungura acknowledged economic opportunities in the Midlands province, particularly in the mining and farming sector, which gives prospects that service centres would be more successful in Gweru.

“As ZB we recognise the investment and growth opportunities in Gweru and the Midlands region arising from the fact that it’s the mineral hub of the country with significant mining and agricultural activity.

“We see the vibrant education sector and the downstream value chain arising from these key sub-sectors of the economy.

“Let’s partner to meet your financial service needs in these areas, and we have the necessary skills and the commitment to provide customised financial solutions for your continued progress,” he said.

In a speech read by the director for economic development in the Midlands province, Mr Kosheni Mutisi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Larry Mavima, commended ZB for its innovation.

“What impresses me and I believe the market also, is the fact that you have intentionally made your entity customer-centric.

“I want to believe you have transformed yours too and not just your face, enabling an environment for a continuous good customer experience and treating clients and stakeholders with ubuntu.

“You have moved to a bigger and better site and remodeled from the old branch type to this new concept of the customer service center where you are offering all financial services including banking services, insurance services, and investment under one roof. I see you now also have a smile on your logo. This is really a bold move and I am looking forward to your team putting smiles on the people not only of Gweru but of the entire Midlands province,” he said.