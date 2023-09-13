ZB on course for potential acquisition of major shares

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

LISTED financial services provider ZB Holdings, has issued its eleventh cautionary statement indicating that it is still engaged in negotiations with one of the shareholders for a potential acquisition of a control block of securities.

The first cautionary statement was in June 2022 with four more following in that year.

This year, six cautionary statements have been issued.

“Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 20 June 2022, 22 July 2022, 31 August 2022, 30 September 2022, 17 November 2022, 23 January 2023, 03 March 2023, 13 April 2023, 7 June 2023, and 28 July 2023 shareholders are advised that negotiations with one of the shareholders are still ongoing for a potential acquisition of a control block of securities, which if concluded successfully may have a material effect on the company’s securities price.

“Accordingly, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement is made,” reads the statement.