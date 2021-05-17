ZBF technical director invited for high-level international course

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Boxing Federation (ZBF) technical director Stephen Masiyambumbi has been shortlisted for a 10-day high-level International Boxing Association (AIBA) 3-Star RJ (referees and judges) course that starts on Friday in Dubai.

Masiyambumbi is part of the 27 participants drawn from Africa, America, Asia and Europe that have been selected from 201 federations affiliated to AIBA.

Africa has seven prospective 3-Star RJ officials, Masiyambumbi from Zimbabwe, Zambia’s Darius Kabwe, Godfrey Peircy from Botswana, the Egyptian pair of Mohamed Kamal Abdelsalam and Mostafa Ismail Abbas Abbas, as well as the Tunisian duo of Halmi Sassi and Sarah Bouhlel, who are set to attend the Dubai course.

There are two Americans, 11 Asians and seven European participants set for the programme to be held during the 2021 Asian Elite Men and Women’s Championship in Dubai from May 21 to June 1.

Participants will engage in theory sessions on May 22 and 23, followed by practical evaluation, which involves officiating in the 2021 Asian Elite Men and Women’s Championship from May 24-30.

Masiyambumbi needs at least US$2 000 to attend the course. – @ZililoR