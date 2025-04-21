ZC announces historic USA tour

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) on Monday announced that the Zimbabwe Women’s national team will embark on a historic tour of the United States of America (USA) for a limited-overs series starting this week.

The landmark tour – Zimbabwe Women’s first-ever visit to the USA for a bilateral or any other cricket series – features three T20Is and two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) scheduled to run from April 25to May 3

All matches will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The two sides will start off with the T20I leg of the tour, with matches lined up for April 25, 27 and 29. The two ODIs will take place on May 1 and 3.

This historic engagement comes as part of ZC’s unwavering commitment to increasing international playing opportunities for the Zimbabwe Women’s national team across both formats of the game.

Zimbabwe Women and USA Women last faced off in October 2024 when the Americans toured Harare for an ODI series.

Zimbabwe Women’s Squad for USA tour:

Beloved Biza, Francesca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Tendai Makusha, Precious Marange, Natasha Mthomba, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma,Adel Zimunu.

Non-Travelling Reserves: Kelly Ndiraya, Nyasha Gwanzura