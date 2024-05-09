ZC clears Madhevere, Mavuta to return after completing drugs ban

Innocent Kurira , Sports Writer

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has cleared national team players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to return to competitive cricket after serving their four-month suspension over drug use.

The ban was imposed after the two tested positive for a recreational drug during an in-house doping test in December.

They were also fined the equivalent of half of their ZC salaries for three months.

As part of their rehabilitation, Madhevere and Mavuta were ordered to train under ZC’s high performance programme. The duo also practiced with the Zimbabwe Emerging team that was camped in Bulawayo in preparation for the 2024 African Games.

After the completion of their suspension, both of them were confirmed as ‘clean’ after they returned positive results for drug tests conducted.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni confirmed the lifting of the suspension.

In a statement, Makoni said it was good that the duo acknowledged their mistakes and have since made a promise to stay clean.

“I am pleased to welcome Wessly and Brandon back to competitive cricket after both of them underwent rehabilitation and also passed a drug test carried out to check if they were now clean. “More importantly, the two players acknowledged their mistakes and have vowed to stay clean and focus on their very promising careers as cricketers,” said Makoni.

Both Madhevere and Mavuta have been crucial members of the Chevrons team with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, a ZC academy player, Davis Murwendo, has also returned a positive result for a social drug in the latest round of internal tests.

He is set to appear for a hearing soon.

ZC is running its own anti-drugs programme voluntarily and separately from its International Cricket Council (ICC) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) obligations in an effort to prevent the damaging consequences of drugs to the health and welfare of players and to protect the image and reputation of the sport. “Recognising the dangers that recreational drugs may cause, ZC opted to go beyond the ICC and WADA obligations by implementing an inhouse drugs testing programme.

"This is a very important initiative that should be hailed for providing education, counselling and treatment, where appropriate, to rehabilitate players who have become involved with social drugs," said Makoni.