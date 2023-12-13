ZC join fight against childhood cancer

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

AS part of their social corporate responsibility the Zimbabwe men’s cricket team took time to visit and tour the newly constructed Rainbow Children’s Village and donated groceries to one of it’s adopted charities KidzCan.

KidzCan serves children and families affected by cancer as well as communities throughout Zimbabwe.

The organisation conducts Paediatric Cancer Early Detection and Awareness Campaigns and Workshops.

ZC Director of Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza pledged continued support for the organisation.

“As part of the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) corporate social responsibility we have decided to adopt KidzCan. It’s good that we officially launch this project. We have also brought donations for the kids. We are looking forward to give as much input as we can into the work that is being done at KidzCan in support of children with cancer,” said Masakadza.

KidzCan Zimbabwe Executive Director, Daniel McKenzie shared his thoughts on their partnership and it’s impact on childhood cancer in Zimbabwe.

“It’s a big day where Zimbabwe Cricket has come through to be with us and be part of our journey and family. We are happy they have chosen KidzCan to be their charity of choice. It means they will help us raise awareness not only in Zimbabwe but globally. If children are detected early that they have cancer no child should die,” said McKenzie.

-@innocentskizoe