ZC names women’s Under-19 provisional squad

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

NEEDING to get the best possible preparation, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a provisional squad for the 2025 Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

The provisional side is made up of 24 players and it boasts of a good mixture of experience and new blood.

Last week, ZC hosted national trials in Harare and that is when the squad was picked. Out of the 24 players, nine were part of the team that took part in the inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup which was held in South Africa in January this year.

Teenage sensation, Kelis Ndhlovu, who captained the team in South Africa, is among the retained players. The 16-year-old all-rounder comes in with a lot of experience as she has played for the senior women’s national team at big stages such as World Cup Qualifiers.

The other eight who were retained are wicketkeeper Vimbai Mutungwindu, bowlers Kudzai Chigora, Tawananyasha Marumani, Olinder Chare and Chipo Moyo as well as all-rounders Kay Ndiraya, Kelly Ndiraya and Danielle Meikle.

The rest of the players from the squad that played in the global showpiece at the beginning of the year are now above the stipulated age limit, therefore making them ineligible for selection.

Another change that took place in the squad is that Trevor Garwe is now in charge of the technical team as head coach, replacing Trevor Phiri.

The Zimbabwe Under-19 Women will have to go through the regional qualifiers in order to book their place at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 that will be co-hosted by Malaysia and Thailand.

In the previous edition of the global showpiece, the Young Lady Chevrons lost all their three group matches. Zimbabwe were in Group B alongside England who finished on top with six points followed by Pakistan with four and Rwanda on two points. They needed a top three finish in the group stage to progress to the next round of the tournament which is the Super Six which will have two pools. The then head coach, Phiri blamed their poor performance at the World Cup to lack of exposure and experience at such a big stage.

Zim Under 19 Women’s Provisional Squad

Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Tawananyasha Marumani, Chipo Moyo, Olinder Chare, Nokutenda Makanhiwa, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Christina Mutasa, Buhlebenkosi Maphosa, Kudzai Chigora, Passionate Munorwei, Tawana Mudepu, Melinda Kajinge, Diveniah Ndhlalambi, Chanel Machando, Chevaughn Ndoro, Paula Whiley, Danielle Meikle, Monique Mushanyi, Kay Ndiraya, Kelly Ndiraya, Lauren Pemhiwa, Palesa Tinozo, Vimbai Mutungwindu. — @brandon_malvin.