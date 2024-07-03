ZC suspends two cricketers for drug use

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has announced that they have suspended two club cricketers for recreational drug use.

The concerned players, Scorpions batter Blessed Muzite and Takashinga Patriots 2 bowler Brighton Chipungu have since been suspended from playing in the ongoing National Premier League (NPL). They both tested positive for marijuana during a recent in-house doping test and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon.

Their suspension comes just over a month since Brandon Muvata and Wessly Madhevere completed their four month ban imposed by ZC for recreational drug abuse. It is reported that this is Muzite’s second failed test having tested positive two years ago during the T10 competition