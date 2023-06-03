ZC unveil spectacular squad

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

PREPARE yourselves for a cricketing extravaganza like no other, as Zimbabwe Cricket unveils its brilliant and awe-inspiring squad for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers! With a perfect blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talents, this 15-member squad is a sight to behold.

The Chevrons, as they are lovingly known, have their eyes set on securing one of the two remaining slots for the World Cup, set to take place in the cricketing paradise of India this October.

After missing out on the 2019 edition held in England, Zimbabwe is determined to showcase their prowess on the grandest stage once again.

Led by the exceptional skipper, Craig Ervine, the team boasts an arsenal of talent that includes the indomitable all-rounders, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza, as well as the fiery fast bowler Tendai Chatara. Adding to the mix are the promising youngsters, Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere, who have already proven their mettle.

What sets this Zimbabwean team apart is the abundance of spinning options. While Chatara spearheads the fast-bowling department, he will receive able support from the formidable duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava. Together, the trio strikes fear into the hearts of their opponents.

It’s worth noting that every member of this extraordinary squad has honed their skills while representing the Zimbabwean Select side, triumphing over the Pakistan Shaheens in a thrilling six-match one-day series.

The team emerged victorious, clinching the series with an impressive 4-2 score-line. With such a winning momentum, these players are primed to take the world by storm.

And let’s not forget the standout performances during the preparatory series. The senior players showcased their class, with Ervine stealing the limelight and bagging the coveted Player of the Series award. Back-to-back centuries, runs flowing from his bat like a symphony, Ervine’s form is truly mesmerising.

In this highly-anticipated tournament, Zimbabwe finds itself in Group A, alongside cricketing powerhouses West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal, and the United States of America (USA).

The Harare Sports Club will serve as their battleground, where the Chevrons’ first encounter will be against Nepal on 18th June.

Two days later, they will dazzle the crowd once again as they face off against the Netherlands on the same iconic turf.

Mark your calendars for June 24 of when Zimbabwe locks horns with the mighty West Indies in what promises to be the most scintillating clash of Group A. Harare Sports Club will bear witness to the titanic battle that will test the skills and resolve of both teams.

The Chevrons will then wrap up their group stage matches against the USA at the same venue on 26th June, leaving cricket fans on the edge of their seats.

Across the city of Bulawayo, the Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) will host Group B, featuring Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These cricketing titans will showcase their talents and fight tooth and nail for a place in the coveted Super Six stage.

Only the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, where the competition reaches its pinnacle. Each team will face off against the sides they did not meet in the group stage, resulting in a thrilling clash of cricketing giants.

The points earned in the group stage will carry forward, except those gained against the bottom two teams from each group.

As the anticipation builds and the cricketing fever sweeps across the nation, Zimbabwe Cricket has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the team is prepared to seize this golden opportunity.

The squad consists of exceptional individuals who have demonstrated their talent, dedication, and passion for the game. They represent the hopes and dreams of a nation, ready to script their own chapter of glory.

Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, and Sean Williams form the formidable line-up that will carry the aspirations of Zimbabwean cricket fans on their shoulders.

The stage is set, the teams are ready, and the battle lines have been drawn. It’s time to witness the magic, the drama, and the exhilaration of the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of brilliant strokes, skilful bowling, and electrifying fielding as these cricketing warriors fight for their place in the grandest spectacle of them all.

Let the games begin, and may the best teams emerge victorious, etching their names in cricketing history forever.

— @brandon_malvin