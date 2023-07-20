ZCA rolls out prayer programme for elections

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA) has launched a five-minute prayer programme where citizens of the country are being urged to dedicate five minutes of their time to pray for peaceful elections each day at lunch time.

The programme dubbed #5min4Zim will run till August 23. It started on July 14.

Executive director of the Zimbabwe Christian Alliance, Reverend Useni Sibanda said citizens of the country have to be united in prayer.

“We are running a 40 day prayer programme which started on Friday 14 July which was exactly 40 days before the elections. Today we are on day 34. During this period we are saying people should set aside five minutes to pray for peace. At 1PM whether one is at work, school even on the streets they should pray for five minutes.

“People must pray for peaceful elections, peace in the cities and peace within the families. This prayer programme will run up until election day and even on the election day we will be praying as a nation. Prayer is a daily activity but we are saying in addition to our normal prayer routines we must come together as a nation and focus on praying for our elections,” he said.

Reverend Useni said the election period was a critical stage for the country and it was important for the country to be united in prayer to ensure a peaceful and successful election process.

He urged all citizens of the country to participate in this prayer programme. Reverend Useni said they have used various social media platforms to alert people on the programme

@DubeMatutu