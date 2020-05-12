ZCC orders members to comply with lockdown regulations

Thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members gathered at the church’s headquarters in Moria, South Africa, in this file photo. The church members were attending the annual Easter weekend celebrations last year

Chronicle Reporter

THE Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has directed its members to comply with national lockdown regulations to combat the spread of Covid-19 by, among other ways, conducting individual home worshipping to maintain their faith.

The church made this directive after one of its members, Elder Rangarirai Sendama held several services at his house in Mkhosana suburb, Victoria Falls last week.

Chronicle published a story detailing how he was defying the lockdown.

The elder justified his actions saying that he was just attending to those who needed prayers.

However, the church yesterday said it was regrettable that Elder Sendama violated the stay-home order. ZCC chief coordinator from areas covering Victoria Falls, Mr Ernest Shora, said the church leader acted outside prescribed regulations.

“We regret that it was just one of those mischievous individuals. Why? Because the church has a position that we are not fellowshipping in groups but we are fellowshipping as individual families in our homes,” said Mr Shora.

“And His grace Bishop Samuel Mutendi every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday is always livestreaming sermons to congregants. One of the aspects that he is impressing on is to ensure that we retreat to our family fellowshipping and never to meet as two or three families but as an individual family.”

He said members should follow teachings from their leader in line with Government policy pronouncements.

Mr Shora said those breaking the law are given refresher sermons as the church cannot fire members for violating national laws.

“We have to follow what the laws of the country are telling us. That is the peace of the guidelines from our national leaders. We are encouraging members never to congregate,” said Mr Shora.