ZDF Commander General Sibanda pays tribute to National Hero Major General (Rtd) Siziba

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda has said the late National Hero Major General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba will be remembered for his contributions to the liberation struggle and as a defender of justice.

General Sibanda made these remarks on Monday during a Military Parade at Imbizo Barracks in Bulawayo. He was delivering the obituary of the late national hero Major General (Rtd) Siziba.

Major General (Rtd) Siziba died at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Camp Hospital last Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.



He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Wednesday.

General Sibanda said the sacrifices made by Major General Siziba and his generation must be defended.

“We must defend the sacrifices that were made by the generation of Siziba cadres. You have lost a family member, and we have lost a colleague, a soldier, and a friend. You will be remembered for your contributions to the liberation struggle and as a defender of justice,” said General Sibanda.

He said Major General (Rtd) Siziba was part of a group of pupils from Manama Mission who chose the armed struggle.

“He is credited with establishing the Botswana Military Attachés Association following his deployment to the neighbouring country. He received several medals during his time in the army, including the Independence Medal, 10 Years Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal for his 15 years of service, Mozambican Medal, and the Democratic Republic of Congo Medal,” said General Sibanda.

He added that the late Major General (Rtd) Siziba served on the committee that helped to establish the National Prosecuting Authority, where he served as secretary and administrator.

Major General (Rtd) Siziba is survived by two children and several grandchildren.

The purpose of a military funeral parade is to honour a soldier who has passed on.

For one to be confirmed a soldier after training, they have to go through a passout parade and when a soldier leaves the military, they also have to go through a parade.

Hence, when a soldier dies they receive the same honour.