Zebra Revolution Prepare Early

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIFA Bulawayo Province Division Two champions Zebra Revolution who were promoted to the Southern Region League have started their preparations for their maiden season in second tier football.

Despite the dates for the start of the season having not yet been confirmed, the Sizinda based side are showing signs of their intentions which are, according to captain Tawanda Shenje, to challenge the top teams in the league.

“We have started our training very early, our coach explained the whole idea to us and everyone fully understands the coach’s vision as he also has faith in us. The plan is to work hard and create that bond once again, especially with the new players coming at the end to challenge the big teams in the league,” said Shenje.

Mkhokheli Dube’s men gained popularity city wide because of their attractive style of play and it is without doubt that they will cause problems to many teams, come start of the season.

They will also be hoping to use their home ground Sizinda for their home games.

This year’s Division One season is likely to begin early as the Premier League has been scheduled to commence in February.