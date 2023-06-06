ZEC calls for applications for observers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has opened applications to individuals and organisations wishing to observe this year’s electoral processes, the conduct of polling on voting day, and the counting and collation of ballots.

Zimbabwe goes to the ballot on August 23 following the proclamation of the poll day by President Mnangagwa last week, in which he also sat June 21 as the day in which the nomination court will sit.

In a press release on Tuesday, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said;

“Applications will be considered for individuals representing foreign countries or international organisations and foreign persons who have applied to be accepted as observers, individuals representing local organisations and eminent persons from within Zimbabwe who have applied to be accepted as observers, individuals representing bodies that exercise functions similar to those of the Commission and that have been invited by the Commission to observe an election.”

Also to be considered for accreditation, said Mr Silaigwana, are individuals representing foreign countries or international organisations and foreign eminent persons who have been invited by the Minister responsible for foreign affairs to observe and election as well as individuals representing local organisations and eminent persons from within Zimbabwe who have been invited by the Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs to observe an election.

“Applications must be made to the chief elections officer by the individual or eminent person who wish to be accredited or the organization that wishes its representatives to be accredited and also the Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs or the Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs, in respect of individuals whom the Minister concerned has invited to observe the referendum,” said Mr Silaigwana.

The chief elections officer said an application for accreditation made by an organization or by the Minister must state the names and national identity numbers of the individuals whom the organization or the Minister wishes to have accredited and all applications must be received at the ZEC head office no later than August 18.

Meanwhile, accreditation fees have been set as follows;

Local observers: US$10

Observers from the continent of Africa: US$100

Observers from any country outside Africa: US$400

Observers from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe: US$300

Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses: US$100

Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission: US$10

Media practitioners from the continent of Africa: US$100.

“All applications will be considered by the Commission’s Observer Accreditation Committee which committee will then recommend to ZEC the persons or organisations to be approved for accreditation, they will receive notification as to whether or not their applications have been successful,” said Mr Silaigwana.