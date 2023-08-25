ZEC calls for calm and patience

Nomthandazo Masuku Online writer

THE Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) has urged citizens to exercise patience and uphold calm while the 2023 Harmonised Election results are being counted and compiled.

Zimbabweans went to the polls to elect a president, House of Assembly representatives and councilors in a plebiscite that started on 23 August and spilled to 24.

The election period has been generally peaceful and most results for local authorities and House of Assembly have been announced.

Presidential Election results should be announced within five days after the voting process.

In a statement ZEC said: “The public is encouraged to be patient and observe peace while results are being counted and collated.”