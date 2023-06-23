ZEC calls for postal votes applications

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has called for applications for postal votes in this year’s harmonised, which should be submitted by July 5.

In an interview, ZEC vice chairperson, Commissioner Rodney Kiwa said all efforts will be made to make sure polling officers will be recruited and posted in the stations were they are registered to vote, to cancel out the need for postal voting for the officers.

He said there is no provision for members of the media to apply for postal voting.

Commissioner Kiwa said they have written to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage as well as Defence and War Veterans Association inviting postal votes applications.

“ZEC has written to Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and Defence ministries inviting applications for postal voting. Foreign Affairs because of diplomats serving outside the country, Home Affairs because of deployment of ZRP personnel outside the country for peacekeeping operations and immigration because of location of personnel from their preferred polling stations. ZEC makes every effort to recruit polling officers from their local areas where they are registered to cancel out the need for postal voting. Applications for postal voting must be received by ZEC by 5 July,” said Comm Kiwa.

According to section 72 of the Electoral Act, the only people who can vote by post are registered voters who, on polling day, will be unable to vote at their polling station because; they will be on duty as members of a disciplined force [i.e. police officers, prison officers or members of the Defence Forces] or as electoral officers [i.e. employees of ZEC on electoral duty or persons seconded to ZEC to perform electoral duties] they will be outside Zimbabwe in the service of the government [normally as diplomatic or consular officials] or because they are married to such an official.

The election process got underway on Wednesday with the sitting of the Nomination Courts throughout the country for the purposes receiving nomination papers from aspiring candidates.

Zimbabwe goes for the polls on August 23.