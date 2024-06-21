ZEC denies rumours of irregularities in election material procurement

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has dismissed as misleading rumours that there were irregularities in the procurement of material for the 2023 Harmonised Elections challenging all to come forward with evidence to the contrary

In a statement, Ms C. Ngandini ZEC’s Acting Chief Elections Officer said the Commission would like to put it on record that it has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in the reports

Below is the full statement

“We have noted with great concern social media posts and rumours circulating online, that are causing public alarm and despondency and we would like to put it on record that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in the reports. All materials procured for the 2023 Harmonised Elections were obtained in line with procurement regulations and there was due diligence as all tender processes were subjected to oversight.

“We challenge all those alleging that the Commission has a contract with the three individuals to come forward and present the same.

We want to also publicly declare that the actual amounts used for the procurement of all the election materials were far less than the figures being mischievously circulated on social media. All election materials procured during the 2023 Harmonised Elections were delivered on time.

“The Commission has also checked with the supplier who categorically stated in writing that they did not have any contract with the same individuals for the supply of election materials during the 2023 Harmonised Elections. Furthermore, there were no third parties between the Commission and all election material suppliers.

“Any statements suggesting a contractual link between ZEC and these individuals for the supply of the 2023 Harmonised Elections materials are inaccurate, misleading and mischievous and therefore should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. The Commission assures all its stakeholders that all procurements were above board.”