ZEC dismisses fake V-11 media reports

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has described as false social media reports that election agents and observers are being recalled to sign V11 result forms.

In a statement, the electoral body’s Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said V11 forms are part of election residue and copies are sealed in ballot boxes soon after the counting of ballots is completed at the polling station.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

notes with concern reports circulating on social media to the effect that election agents and observers are being re-called to sign new V.11 result forms. The Commission would like to inform the public that the said reports are false.

The polling station returns (V.11 forms) form part of election residue and copies are sealed in ballot boxes soon after the counting of ballots is completed at the polling station. The said ballot boxes are not to be opened by any person until the time specified in the law for their opening and disposal of the contents except by order of the Electoral Court,” wrote Mr Silaigwana.

#ZimElections2023