ZEC dismisses fake voter list

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has dismissed as fake a post that was circulating listing the total number of rural and urban voters urging the public not to abuse the electoral body’s logo.

Social media such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp groups have been awash with a message purporting to be from ZEC where the number of voters in urban and rural areas totaled over 5.7 million.

In the urban areas, the number of voters was said to be above 1.9 million, while in the rural areas, the voters were said to be over 3.8 million.

According to the post, which had the ZEC logo at the bottom, there were 569 wards in rural areas and 401 in urban areas. Constituencies in the rural areas according to the fake post were 154 and 56 in urban areas.

However, the electoral body has disowned the post as fake. “This post did not emanate from the ZEC office and the Commission distances itself from such. Members of the public are discouraged from abusing the ZEC logo for personal gains,” read the Tweet