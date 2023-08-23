ZEC extends voting hours to cover polling station delays

Prince Ngwenya [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that voting hours will be extended due to the delayed opening of polling stations across various provinces for the harmonised elections today, August 23.

According to a statement by the electoral body, the primary reason behind the delay in the opening of polling stations is the printing of ballot papers, which was subject to significant delays.

ZEC provided a breakdown on opening of polling stations per province: Masvingo at 7am 100 percent: Midlands 99percent Matabeleland North 100 percent Matabeleland South 100 percent Mashonaland Central Mashonaland East 95 percent Mashonaland West 99 percent Manicaland 85 percent Bulawayo 75 percent and Harare 23 percent.

“Delays in the opening have largely been caused by delays in printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. This has been the case with Harare and Bulawayo provinces.

“The public is advised that all polling stations that opened late for reasons beyond the control of the presiding officer will remain open to cater for the period of the delay, keeping in mind that the polling station must remain open for a continuous period of at least 12 hours on polling day,” ZEC said.

The electoral body appealed to voters at polling stations encountering delays to remain patient as they strive to ensure the delivery of necessary materials, enabling individuals to exercise their right to vote.

“ZEC implores on all citizens of all political persuasions to continue to exercise tolerance and respect for each other so that we can collectively deliver a free, fair and credible election,” reads the statement.