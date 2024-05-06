ZEC in India to observe historic 44 day elections

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba is in India, leading a team of the Zimbabwe Observer Mission invited to observe elections in that country.



Part of the team includes the Deputy Chief Elections Officer Mr Simbarashe Tongai.

General elections are being held in India from 19 April to 1 June 2024 in seven phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha, constitutionally the House of the People, is the lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 4 June 2024.

Approximately 970 million people out of a population of 1.4 billion are eligible to vote.