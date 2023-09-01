ZEC not obligated to publish v11 forms

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said all its processes were transparent and the V11 forms that the opposition is demanding were publicly displayed at the end of vote counting.

Opposition activists have been demanding that ZEC should release V11 forms for the presidential election claiming, without evidence, that elections were rigged.

Just like in previous elections, the opposition has claimed elections were rigged, refusing to accept the electoral outcome.

President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF cruised to victory amassing the majority vote.

President Mnangagwa obtained 52,6 percent of the presidential vote while Nelson Chamisa the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change came a distant second with 44 percent of the votes.

The other nine presidential candidates shared the remainder of the votes.

Zanu PF also obtained the majority vote in Parliamentary and local authority seats.

In a statement posted on X (Twitter), ZEC provided a graphic illustration of the performance of Presidential candidates countrywide.

“ZEC is not compelled by the law to publish V11 forms. The map below shows the real performance by the top two Presidential candidates during the just ended elections,’ reads the statement.

“V11s were published outside all polling stations for the public to see and copies were also shared with political parties’ agents and observers. V23s were given to all agents and observers and also publicly displayed.”

Government on Wednesday promulgated Statutory Instrument 1380A of 2023 confirming election winners in line with the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] paving way for President Mnangagwa’s inauguration and swearing of MPs and councillors.

[email protected]