Nomthandazo Masuku, Online Reporter

REGISTERED voters must have a Zimbabwean passport or national ID to cast their vote in the Harmonised Elections tomorrow, Wednesday.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said voters need to have a national ID (Metal, plastic, or waiting pass with holder’s photograph) or valid Zimbabwean passport to cast votes for the President, Member of the National Assembly, and Local Authority Ward Councillor.