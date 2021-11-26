ZEC starts voter’s roll clean-up

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has started the process of cleaning up the voters’ roll which involves removing names of deceased persons ahead of the holding of by-elections and the 2023 harmonised polls.

On Monday, Zec gazetted the names of deceased persons who will be removed from the voters roll.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has come up with a policy that will ensure the country resumes electoral processes even under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, which previously affected the holding of political activities for almost two years.

In a press statement yesterday, the election commission said any person who is alive and has been included on the list of deceased persons set to be removed from the roll should lodge an objection with ZEC.

The commission said the deadline for lodging any objections is seven days from the date of publication of the notice.

“The Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] as read with section 27(1) states that voter registration officers have reason to believe that the persons whose names are listed in the first schedule of the extraordinary gazette of the 22nd of November 2021, and who were registered as voters of constituencies, wards and polling stations listed therein have died.

The names of those persons will be removed from the voter’s role unless notice of appeal is given to ZEC,” said ZEC.

The commission said people with any objections on the removal of the names should approach their respective ZEC provincial and district offices.

The Gazette in soft copy form is available at ZEC head office, Provincial and District offices, the ZEC website www.zec.org.zw <http://www.zec.org.zw> as well as at the Government Printers for perusal.

Last month, ZEC resolved to set up more than 900 voter registration units countrywide ahead of the delimitation process set for next year.