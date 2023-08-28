ZEC warns of fake account

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has warned members of the public against consuming misleading information from a fake Twitter account falsely purporting to represent the commission.

In a recent statement on X (Twitter), ZEC said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Y2K account is unofficial.

“Please note that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Y2K is a parody account and not associated with the commission.

“Beware! Do not treat it as the official ZEC handle,” reads the statement.