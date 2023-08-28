ZEC warns of fake account

28 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
ZEC warns of fake account

The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has warned members of the public against consuming misleading information from a fake Twitter account falsely purporting to represent the commission.

In a recent statement on X (Twitter), ZEC said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Y2K account is unofficial.

“Please note that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Y2K is a parody account and not associated with the commission.

“Beware! Do not treat it as the official ZEC handle,” reads the statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting