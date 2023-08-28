ZEC warns of fake account

The Chronicle
Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has warned members of the public against consuming misleading information from a fake Twitter account falsely purporting to represent the commission.
In a recent statement on X (Twitter), ZEC said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Y2K account is unofficial.
“Please note that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Y2K is a parody account and not associated with the commission.
“Beware! Do not treat it as the official ZEC handle,” reads the statement.