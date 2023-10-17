Zembe appointed as ZB Holdings chairman

Business Writer

ZB Financial Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of prominent business leader and economic analyst Mr Luxon Zembe as its chairman, effective 1 August 2023.

In a notice, the financial institution said, “The Board of Directors of ZB Financial Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Luxon Zembe as Chairman of ZB Financial Holdings Limited Board with effect from 1 August 2023.

“Luxon is a prominent and reputable business leader and economic analyst with over 30 years of corporate governance oversight, foresight, and insight experience across all sectors of the economy, including private, public, and NGO sectors.”

Mr Zembe has previously served as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe board member, CBZ Holdings Limited Group Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank Head of Human Capital Development and Change Management across the African region.

He is the founding Executive Chairman and co-owner of Management Solutions Group of Companies with interests in business and management consultancy, offshore investments advisory services, commercial farming and hospitality and tourism.

His working career also includes Group Training and Management Development for Treger Group of Companies, as well as being the Education and Training Officer for De Beers Botswana mining company at Oprapa Diamond Mine in Botswana.

“As of present date, Luxon is the Chairman of World Vision Zimbabwe, Management Solutions Business Consultancy Firm, Fiscal Revenue Solutions (Private) Limited, and Strategy and Governance Consultant for high-profile corporates locally and regionally.

“Additionally, he is also the Deputy Chairman of AFZ Charity Fund and adjunct lecturer in Strategy and Policy Formulation at the Zimbabwe Defence University,” the bank said.