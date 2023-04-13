Zemura joins Udinese

The first Zimbabwean to join Italy's Serie A, Jordan Zemura signs long term deal as new Udinese player valid from July 1, from Bournemouth.

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ENGLAND born Zimbabwe international, Jordan Zemura has signed for Italian Serie A side, Udinese Calcio from English Premiership club AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Udinese confirmed signing the 23-year old Zemura who now becomes the first Zimbabwean to play in the Italian top league. “Welcome Jordan Zemura,’’ posted Udinese on social media yesterday.

Zemura had reportedly been sidelined by Bournemouth after he refused to sign a new contract. It was said that he had been sent to train with their development squad for the rest of the season.

Last year, Zemura became the fifth Zimbabwean to play in the EPL when Bournemouth were promoted to what is regarded as the toughest league in the world.

He followed in the footsteps of Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari and Marvelous Nakamba.

With Nakamba on loan at English Championship side Luton Town from Aston Villa, Zemura was now the only Zimbabwean in the EPL. On the books of Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic as a youngster, the London born Zemura made excellent progress at Vitality Stadium since joining Bournemouth following a successful trial spell at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He played 34 times in the 2021/22 season and helped the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League.

This season, Zemura appeared 19 times for Bournemouth in the EPL and of those, his team won four and lost nine. Bournemouth kept three clean sheets in the matches Zemura played and conceded 31 times.

The Zimbabwean had one assist this season for Bournemouth. Qualified to play for Zimbabwe through his parents, Zemura made his debut in Zimbabwean colours in November 2020 against Algeria in an Africa Cup of Nations match in Algiers, an encounter the Warriors lost 3-1.

In January 2022, Zemura made his international competition debut, appearing twice for Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.

The full-back played in the 2-1 defeat to Malawi and the 2-1 triumph over Guinea but couldn’t prevent Zimbabwe being eliminated from the group stage. – Mdawini_29

