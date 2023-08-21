ZEMURA MAKES SERIE-A DEBUT

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international leftback, Jordan Zemura made his Serie A debut on Sunday night as he came on as a second half substitute in Udinese’s 0-3 loss to Juventus in a season opener.

He becomes the first Zimbabwean to feature in the Italian top division, ranked among the world’s top domestic leagues.

Juventus raced into a 3-0 lead at halftime, forcing the home side’s coach, Andrea Sottil to make changes at the break.

This saw Zemura replacing Gambian Hassane Kamara while Lazar Samardzic replaced Oier Zarraga in a double substitution affecting the Udinese midfield in a 3-5-2 formation.

With Zemura part of the team, Udinese kept Juventus at bay in the second half although they failed to find the target despite winning six corner kicks against just one for Juventus.

Popular football website, Soccerway gave Zemura a rating of 6.4 out of 10 for his 45-minute show, which was a second highest for Udinese’s five second half substitutes while another website, Footi Italia gave Zemura a rating of 5.5 out of 10.

Zemura moved to Italy on a four-year deal after failing to agree with English Premiership side, Bournemouth where he played 19 games in the Premier League and 35 in the Championship between 2021 and this year.