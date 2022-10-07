Zenzo Moyo Legacy Cup final at Bulawayo Chiefs Village

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL is set for a potentially explosive Zenzo Moyo Legacy Cup football final pitting Entumbane and Tshabalala police stations at the Bulawayo Chiefs Village on Friday afternoon.

The two sides stormed into the final after knocking out Mzilikazi and Traffic in the semi-finals. The losing semifinalists will play in a curtain raiser at the same venue at 1.30pm.

Entumbane clobbered Mzilikazi 3-0, getting their goals from Witness Siamalammbo, David Magada and Frank Shumba to book a final date with Tshabalala who needed penalty shootouts to sail through.

Tshabalala won the penalty lottery 4-2, to silence the traffic cops after the match had concluded 0-0 in regulation time.

By storming to the final, Entumbane and Tshabalala are guaranteed of playing kits which they will wear when they battle it out for gold. The two finalists, alongside Mzilikazi and Traffic, will each get two match balls.

Teams that bowed out in the quarter-finals will be presented with a match ball each.

Moyo, the former Highlanders and national team striker said the Legacy Cup is an appreciation of the works that police do in the society.

“I’m happy to be playing a positive role by appreciating the work of our police in our society. As a community, it is the little things, gestures and support we show the police that also motivates them so that they keep us safe. I encourage residents and the business community to keep supporting the police so that they in turn keep doing great policing work,” Moyo said.

Mandla Ndlovu, the Townsend and Butcher ZRP Bulawayo Inter-Stations League chairperson thanked the former Zimbabwe international for sponsoring the competition, adding that it presents an opportunity to interact with the community.

“The relationship between the police and community is that of fish and water. For policing to be easier, we need community participation hence the police have a variety of strategies to reach out to the community. Sports are part of the strategies,” Ndlovu said.

