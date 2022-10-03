Zenzo Nyathi’s “An act of a man” flops

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THEATRE lovers were left with a bitter taste in their mouths when Zenzo Nyathi’s much-anticipated one-man theatrical show was not staged on Friday as electricity was unavailable at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

When Chronicle Showbiz visited the establishment, there was silence and inactivity.

A few people were outside the Amphitheatre, eagerly waiting for an announcement of what was going on with the staging of, “An act of a man”.

Any hopes of the play being staged were dashed with each passing moment as no effort to restore lights was done.

Theatre lovers were left baffled at what was going to happen after that.

Zenzo Nyathi said they are yet to deliberate on the way forward.

“We are yet to discuss the ‘when’ part in Bulawayo and once we agree, we will notify,” he said. – @eMKlass_