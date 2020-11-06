Zera adjusts fuel prices

Zera adjusts fuel prices

The Chronicle

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) on Thursday reviewed fuel prices in accordance with the prevailing market conditions.

The price for petrol went down $0.51 cents to ZW$97.11, while that for diesel went up by $0.20 cents to ZW$82.05 per litre. United States dollar fuel prices were unchanged, and currently stand at US$1 per litre for diesel, and $1.19 for petrol. Fuel prices are subject to review once every month.

“Operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” Zera said.

Fuel has become more widely available now after the Government pegged prices to floating exchange rates, and allowed trading in foreign currency.

