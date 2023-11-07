  • Today Tue, 07 Nov 2023

Zera announce LPG Gas prices for November

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority AUTHORITY (Zera) has announced prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for November 2023

The price is US$1.85/kg orZWL$10 597.17/kg.

Zera in a statement said: “Operators are advised to display prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters. Please note that it is permissible to sell LGP at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one trading advantages.’’

