Zera announce LPG Gas prices for November
Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority AUTHORITY (Zera) has announced prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for November 2023
The price is US$1.85/kg orZWL$10 597.17/kg.
Zera in a statement said: “Operators are advised to display prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters. Please note that it is permissible to sell LGP at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one trading advantages.’’
