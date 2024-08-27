Zera fines 12 fuel dealers

Business Writer

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has convicted and fined 12 fuel stations and cancelled one operating licence for selling contaminated fuel.

Among the 12 operators sanctioned for the fuel quality offences committed during the first half of 2024 is Bulawayo’s Busuman Motors, charged for selling contaminated fuel.

Harare has seven fuel stations, while Masvingo, Ruwa and Marondera have one each.

“The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has intensified fuel quality monitoring and testing at fuel retail sites countrywide in terms of the Petroleum Act (Chapter 13:22) and Petroleum (Fuel Quality) Regulations, 2013 to curb fuel quality violation.

“Selling fuel, which does not meet the quality specifications is an offence,” said Zera in a public notice.

The regulatory authority added that the net is closing in on operators involved in the supply and retail of fuel that does not meet fuel quality specifications.