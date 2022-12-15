Zera, RCZ explore innovative power solutions

Business Reporter

THE Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) have embarked on a project to explore innovative solutions for power generation and improving the reliability of supplies.

The two entities have since called for research proposals from interested parties, which among others should help improve reliability in the production and delivery of electric energy, energy access and renewable energy.

“This is aimed at supporting research that contributes to producing knowledge on practical and realistic solutions or technologies that are domestically and industrially implementable,” reads part of the statement.

The two entities have clarified that proposals submitted should address issues in energy as espoused in key thematic areas under the National Development Strategy 1, National Energy Policy, Vision 2030 and the National Research Priorities.

In particular, research must be practical, and usable and speak to the problems as well as opportunities for the country.

In the same vein, research efforts to be undertaken must address energy shortfall, load shedding impact and costs and energy efficiency innovations.

The research initiative comes at a time when the country is presently facing acute power shortages, which have seen consumers going for long hours, outside the normal load-shedding periods, without electricity.

The situation, caused initially by frequent breakdowns at Hwange Thermal Station, has been compounded by the water shortages in Lake Kariba resulting in a cutback at Kariba South Power Station, which provides the bulk of Zimbabwe’s electricity supplies.

The Zambezi River Authority, which runs the Kariba Dam, wrote to the Zimbabwe Power Company recently directing it to stop generating electricity until at least January, when water levels are expected to have picked up.

This week, the Government, in partnership with the United Nations country team (UNCT) and private sector players launched a US$45 million joint programme to steer investments in climate and sustainable energy projects for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Zimbabwe.

This project is to be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and its UN partners who have already availed US$10 million while Old Mutual Investment Group is committing US$10m with the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) injecting US$1 million.

It will also help attract additional capital from the private sector and Old Mutual as Fund Manager is confident of mobilising additional resources to close the Renewable Fund at $45m.

Based on the 2023 national budget statement, Zera has licensed more than 60 independent power producers (IPPs ) in the renewable energy space, with a capacity to generate 2000MW. However, the off-take of the projects has been slow on account of viability issues.

Finance and Economic Development minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said with technical assistance from the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), Government, in consultation with the relevant stakeholders is working on improving the bankability of IPP projects, by addressing currency-related risks, which should accelerate the implementation of renewable energy projects in the country.